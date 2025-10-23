Rain continues to lash Ramnad, 300ha of paddy inundated

RAMANATHAPURAM: As heavy rain continues to lash Ramanathapuram for the second consecutive day, vast stretches of farmland have been waterlogged.

According to officials from the agriculture department, over 300 hectares of paddy were inundated, while hundreds of acres of chilli crops were damaged.

The district has been receiving intermittent rain for the past two days, recording an average of 55.38 mm on Tuesday.

Farmers from Kadaladi, Mandapam, and Mudukulathur expressed concern over standing paddy crops remaining underwater for more than a day.

M S K Bakkiyanathan, president of the TN Vaigai Farmers Association, said, “The recent spell of rain has led to water inundation in several blocks. Though draining could save the crops, the continuous downpour is making it difficult for farmers to clear water from their fields. If this situation continues, the yield will be severely affected.”