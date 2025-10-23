Rain continues to lash Ramnad, 300ha of paddy inundated

RAMANATHAPURAM: As heavy rain continues to lash Ramanathapuram for the second consecutive day, vast stretches of farmland have been waterlogged.
According to officials from the agriculture department, over 300 hectares of paddy were inundated, while hundreds of acres of chilli crops were damaged.
The district has been receiving intermittent rain for the past two days, recording an average of 55.38 mm on Tuesday.
Farmers from Kadaladi, Mandapam, and Mudukulathur expressed concern over standing paddy crops remaining underwater for more than a day.
M S K Bakkiyanathan, president of the TN Vaigai Farmers Association, said, “The recent spell of rain has led to water inundation in several blocks. Though draining could save the crops, the continuous downpour is making it difficult for farmers to clear water from their fields. If this situation continues, the yield will be severely affected.”
He also added that some improperly maintained canals had also breached into Mudukulathur, and urged action against the contractor. Farmers also noted that the heavy rain has damaged chilli seeds that were sown. As the sowing season just started, many growers will now have to resow the seeds to begin the season again. As it is still the seeding stage, compensation is not applicable under the relief norms.
When TNIE contacted a senior agriculture department official, the official said that block-level teams have been instructed to expedite rain damage assessments and assist farmers in safeguarding crops.
The official added that while around 300 hectares of paddy is inundated, most of the damage can be mitigated if canal clearing and drainage works are carried out promptly. “On the positive side, the remaining cultivation areas across the district still require copious rainfall to complete the season successfully,” the official further said.