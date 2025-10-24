Madras lawyer association honour Justice Sundar of Manipur HC

CHENNAI: Bar associations on Thursday honoured Justice M Sundar on his elevation as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. The event was organised by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP), Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA), Madras Bar Association (MBA), Women Lawyers’ Association and The Law Association.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General P S Raman, Additional Solicitor General of India A R L Sundaresan, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah and State Government Pleader Edwin Prabhakar addressed the gathering.

Chairman of BCTNP P S Amalraj, vice-chairman of Bar Council of India S Prabakaran and president of MBA M Baskar recalled the performance of Justice Sundar while serving in the Madras High Court.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, in his address, recollected his student days with Justice Sundar and the latter’s tireless pursuit of knowledge and learning.

Justice Sundar, in his acceptance speech, advised young lawyers to grab the opportunities to start their career with a civil judge’s post.

He said youngsters in the profession do have a lot of opportunities, nowadays, to fulfil their dream of becoming a judge unlike the past where chances were not abundant. He wanted senior advocates to impart knowledge to the juniors and turn their offices into a place of learning.