TN police to boost narcotic sniffer dog squad by inducting 35 dogs

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu state police department is enhancing its sniffer dog squad by recruiting 35 dogs to bolster measures against narcotic drug smuggling across the state. Training for the newly inducted dogs is currently under way in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

A Amalraj, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Enforcement Bureau CID, told TNIE that all city and district sniffer dog squads, as well as the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB-CID), have been instructed to conduct frequent checks at locations where narcotics are smuggled, such as railway stations and bus stands. He stated, "Strengthening the dog detective squad will help us curtail the narcotic drug supply network."

In October 2024, the state government issued an order to purchase 35 pups for the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau, allocating Rs 53 lakhs for the recruitment of one narcotic detection dog each Nagapattinam, Vellore, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Avadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kanchipuram, Salem, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, and additional support for Madurai and Theni. Dr PK Senthil Kumari, Inspector General of Police (Crime), stated that the NIB-CID currently has 13 narcotic dogs assigned to Perambalur, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Chennai Railway Police (2), Chennai City, Coimbatore City, Madurai City, and Tamil Nadu Commando School.