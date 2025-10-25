Waste piles up in Coimbatore as workers are yet to return after festival holidays

COIMBATORE: Days after Deepavali celebrations ended, several parts of the city continue to remain littered with garbage as a large number of sanitary workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have not yet returned to duty after festival holidays.

Mounds of waste have accumulated along major roads and residential areas, putting residents at an inconvenience and raising hygiene concerns. With many garbage bins removed from the streets as part of the city's 'binless' initiative, residents have been left with no choice but to dump household waste in the open.

In several neighbourhoods, even workers who have reported back to duty have been forced to leave the collected garbage on the roadside, as dump trucks are yet to resume regular ward-level collection trips. Residents say the situation has worsened over the past few days. "We were told that garbage would be cleared each morning, but it has been lying here for almost a week now," K Suresh, a resident of ITI Nagar, said. "Stray dogs are tearing the bags apart, and the stench has become unbearable."