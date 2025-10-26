Assault on man in Salem over personal spat, not robbery: Police

SALEM: A personal dispute that originated on social media led to the assault on a man by three youths on the Jayalalitha Two-Tier Flyover in Salem city on Saturday morning, said police.

A video of the incident circulated widely on social media, raising concerns about a possible robbery in the heart of the city, near the New Bus Stand.

Subsequently, Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri clarified the circumstances of the incident.

The man who was attacked, initially reported as Suresh, has been identified as Prammanayagam (30), a resident of Tirunelveli, clarified police.

According to police, five months ago, Prammanayagam had sent inappropriate messages to a girl online. The girl informed her friend, 18-year-old R Ramakrishnan, who asked Prammanayagam to stop contacting her. Despite this warning, the messages continued over time, which eventually escalated into the incident on the flyover.

To corner Prammanayagam, Ramakrishnan created a fake social media account in a girl's name to communicate with the former. He intended to lure Prammanayagam to Salem.

As part of his plan, Prammanayagam was asked to come to Salem on Saturday and to the two-tier flyover, where Ramakrishnan and two of his friends directly approached him, attacked him, took his mobile phone, broke it, and then left, said the police.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m.