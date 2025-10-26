Class 10 student from Puducherry bags India, Asia Book of Records title for his book

PUDUCHERRY: A Class 10 student from Puducherry earned international recognition by bagging the titles of India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for authoring a spiritual book titled "The Crowned Mind: Mastering self to Conquer the World". He has been conferred the titles of “Maha Vidhakar” and “Grand Master”.

D Vyesh, son of Saravanan, a driver employed with the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and resident of Valliammai Nagar in G N Palayam near Arumbarthapuram in Villianur constituency, wrote the book with the aim of simplifying complex spiritual concepts for young readers.

The book, written in English, has been appreciated for bringing deeper philosophical ideas such as spirituality, evolution of human thought, philosophy, independent thinking, political awareness, life consciousness and peace to the student community. The book is currently being distributed globally through Amazon.

Opposition Leader R Siva met Vyesh and praised him for bringing pride to Puducherry at a young age and encouraged him to continue his literary and intellectual pursuits. He also appreciated the role of the student’s parents in supporting his talent and ambition.

The felicitation event was attended by PRTC branch secretary Rajendran and the student’s father.