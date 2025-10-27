CM prioritises cinema over governance: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of prioritising reviewing films over governance.

In his post on X handle, Palaniswami, referring to a photo of the chief minister congratulating a director for his recent film, said, “The CM’s hands which should have held the bunch of paddy crops which sprouted in the rainwater, were holding the filmmaker’s hands.”

In another statement, Palaniswami condemned the government for selling Tamil Nadu’s resources for profit. He alleged that since 2021, the DMK has sold government lands to corporate houses for huge bribes. Palaniswami accused the government of approving a Rs 2,000-crore Brigade housing project on 15 acres of Pallikaranai marshland, a protected Ramsar site where construction is prohibited under NGT orders.