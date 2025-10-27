Collector Sibi Adithya inspects paddy storage at Virudhachalam warehouse

CUDDALORE: Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar inspected the Tamil Nadu Regulated Market Committee warehouse at Virudhachalam on Saturday.

Speaking after the inspection, the collector said, “Paddy is being directly procured from farmers through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation without the involvement of intermediaries. During the current Kuruvai season under KMS 2025–26, 199 direct paddy procurement centres were opened, and procurement was carried out. At present, 10 centres are functioning as the season comes to an end.”

He noted that the Virudhachalam warehouse has a storage capacity of 9,750 metric tonnes of paddy, of which 6,699 metric tonnes have been procured so far, adding that there is adequate space for additional storage.

“As it is the rainy season, paddy from all direct procurement centres is being transported and stored safely at the warehouse. However, due to heavy rain and the Deepavali holidays, paddy bags from one lorry, which were not properly covered with tarpaulin, got wet. Considering the moisture content, the affected paddy was immediately shifted to the drying yard,” the Collector said.