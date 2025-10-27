Pondy man held for 'killing' mother over property dispute

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Police have arrested R Rajkumar (45) for allegedly murdering his 70-year-old mother, R Loganayaki, at Pillaischavadi near Kalapet. Loganayaki had two sons, Rajkumar and Santhanam (40). While Santhanam lived in the village and looked after their mother, Rajkumar resided in Tiruvannamalai with his family.

Police said the dispute arose over property. Loganayaki had transferred a plot of land to Santhanam, but Rajkumar demanded a two-acre plot in Chinnamadu village near Singirikudi. During Deepavali, Rajkumar visited Pillaischavadi and stayed at a relative’s house, repeatedly quarrelling with his mother over the property.

On Saturday night, the dispute escalated, and Rajkumar allegedly threatened Loganayaki with a knife. “She called her younger son Santhanam immediately after the threat,” a police officer said. Rajkumar then allegedly slit her throat, killing her on the spot, before fleeing with the weapon.

Santhanam found his mother dead and alerted neighbours and the Kalapet Police Station. The body was sent to IGMCRI hospital, Kathirkamam, for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and Rajkumar is under investigation. His 17-year-old son has also been taken into custody for questioning.