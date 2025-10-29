Accused in Advani case gets five-year jail for bid to murder DSP

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sentenced Mohammed Hanifa alias ‘Tenkasi’ Hanifa, one of the key accused in the alleged planting of pipe bomb during former home minister LK Advani’s rath yatra in Madurai in 2011, to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered against him for trying to murder the investigating officer of the above case during his arrest.

A bench of Justices P Velmurugan and L Victoria Gowri imposed the punishment by setting aside Hanifa’s acquittal by the Principal Sessions Judge of Dindigul in 2018.

According to the prosecution, Hanifa was absconding in the pipe bomb case and a non-bailable warrant was pending against him. The then Deputy Superintendent of Police M Karthikeyan of the Special Investigation Team, Madurai CBCID, who was the investigating officer of the pipe bomb case, had received information that Hanifa was hiding at Batlagundu in Dindigul.