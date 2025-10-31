Neither AIADMK nor TVK has initiated talks of alliance, clarifies EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the party hasn’t had any discussions with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and the latter has also not taken any steps to hold talks with the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters in Kappalur near Madurai city, he said, “There are false rumours being spread about alliance talks between us in the media. We aren’t responsible for these reports. During my campaign in Kumarapalayam, there were flags of the TVK party hoisted at various spots. I also mentioned that AIADMK cadre have laid the foundation for new things. Keeping these words in mind, media outlets are spreading rumours. Though TVK cadre may have raise the flags, the final decision lies with the party leaders alone.”

He further stated that the DMK government has failed to protect farmers in Tamil Nadu. He mentioned, “In the Assembly session, the food minister said the state government is procuring 2,000 bags daily, but in reality the number was much less. On October 20, I visited several places in the delta region and I found the authorities failed to procure paddy bags.”

Welcoming the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, “DMK is allergic to the word ‘SIR’ and they express such shock over it. Throughout TN, names of dead voters have not been removed in all 234 constituencies. In every constituency, at least 8,000-10,000 voters need to be removed. But the DMK is afraid of the issue. One must remember, the activities of electoral correction are carried out by the state officials.”