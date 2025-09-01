Discarded bottles outside Tasmac bars irks Tiruchy residents

TIRUCHY: City residents with Tasmac outlets and its bars in proximity to their dwelling spaces complain of unchecked littering not only by customers but by the staff as well. This exposes us and commuters to hygiene and safety risks, they say, urging the authorities concerned for immediate action on the issue.
While the district has a total of 159 Tasmac outlets and 19 bars, a visit to the shops near the Central Bus Stand, on Williams Road, at Puthur Four-Road Junction, near Uzhavar Santhai, Kudamurutti, Chathiram Bus Stand, Marakkadai, EB Road, Babu Road, Odathurai Road, Sanjeev Nagar and Palpannai service road, among others, revealed pavements, roadside corners, drainage canals and even waterbodies like the Uyyakondan canal and Koraiyaru in the vicinity strewn with liquor bottles, and plastic packets and cups.
The shards of such bottles leave passersby at risk of getting injured. Further, the discarded plastic items attract stray dogs and mosquitoes, complain residents. A Sahul, a resident of Babu Road where a Tasmac outlet functions, said, “In late evenings, we cannot even walk in the stretch without stepping on liquor bottles, plastic cups and tobacco packets. It is not just an eyesore but a safety hazard. We are forced to sweep the portion in front of our houses and shops every morning.” Frequent brawls also erupt at the outlet late at night, he added.
A landowner near a Tasmac outlet on Odathurai Road said, “Recently, I cleared the property but was shocked to find it littered with liquor bottles, plastic cups, broken glass and other waste. Tipplers treat private property like dumping ground.” While questions are raised over police “inaction” on those tipplers consuming alcohol outside Tasmac outlets and leaving behind bottles and other waste, corporation workers say TASMAC does not take responsibility for waste generated outside the shops. “Sometimes, bar workers themselves dump waste at road corners or in empty private lands. While we clear the streets in the morning, by evening, waste piles up again,” a sanitation worker said.
When contacted, a corporation official told TNIE, “Usually, bars attached to Tasmac outlets collect empty bottles for recycling. We regularly clean the drains and segregate bottles for recycling. As we are unable to trace those dumping waste outside, we are unable to penalise them. We, however, will look into the issue.” A district-level Tasmac official said bars attached to the liquor outlets do not allow customers to consume liquor outside. “If they consume liquor outside the bar, it is illegal. The police should take action against this, but they do not care,” the official added.