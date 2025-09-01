Discarded bottles outside Tasmac bars irks Tiruchy residents

TIRUCHY: City residents with Tasmac outlets and its bars in proximity to their dwelling spaces complain of unchecked littering not only by customers but by the staff as well. This exposes us and commuters to hygiene and safety risks, they say, urging the authorities concerned for immediate action on the issue.

While the district has a total of 159 Tasmac outlets and 19 bars, a visit to the shops near the Central Bus Stand, on Williams Road, at Puthur Four-Road Junction, near Uzhavar Santhai, Kudamurutti, Chathiram Bus Stand, Marakkadai, EB Road, Babu Road, Odathurai Road, Sanjeev Nagar and Palpannai service road, among others, revealed pavements, roadside corners, drainage canals and even waterbodies like the Uyyakondan canal and Koraiyaru in the vicinity strewn with liquor bottles, and plastic packets and cups.

The shards of such bottles leave passersby at risk of getting injured. Further, the discarded plastic items attract stray dogs and mosquitoes, complain residents. A Sahul, a resident of Babu Road where a Tasmac outlet functions, said, “In late evenings, we cannot even walk in the stretch without stepping on liquor bottles, plastic cups and tobacco packets. It is not just an eyesore but a safety hazard. We are forced to sweep the portion in front of our houses and shops every morning.” Frequent brawls also erupt at the outlet late at night, he added.