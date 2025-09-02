De-addiction, mental health centres under scanner in TN

COIMBATORE: Following instructions from the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority (TNSMHA), health department officials across the state have been secretly conducting intensive checks at all homes and institutions that provide shelter and care to people with intellectual disabilities, as well as offer de-addiction training.

They plan to check all places such as hospital sections for mental health treatment, dedicated mental health hospitals, de-addiction centres, and homes for people with mental illness (MI homes).

There are 830 institutions that come under these categories across the state. About 450 of them are de-addiction centres registered under the TNSMHA. “In the first phase, we are focusing on 740 institutions, which are categorised as dedicated mental health institutions, MI homes, and de-addiction centres that offer treatments for psychiatric and addiction issues.

The psychiatric wings attached to government hospitals, government medical college hospitals, and private hospitals would be covered in the next phase of inspections,” said a senior official from TNSMHA. Sources said that the inspection was ordered after the death of an inmate at one of the private homes in Coimbatore recently, and a few other irregularities were found at de-addiction centres in various districts.