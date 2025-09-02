De-addiction, mental health centres under scanner in TN

COIMBATORE: Following instructions from the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority (TNSMHA), health department officials across the state have been secretly conducting intensive checks at all homes and institutions that provide shelter and care to people with intellectual disabilities, as well as offer de-addiction training.
They plan to check all places such as hospital sections for mental health treatment, dedicated mental health hospitals, de-addiction centres, and homes for people with mental illness (MI homes).
There are 830 institutions that come under these categories across the state. About 450 of them are de-addiction centres registered under the TNSMHA. “In the first phase, we are focusing on 740 institutions, which are categorised as dedicated mental health institutions, MI homes, and de-addiction centres that offer treatments for psychiatric and addiction issues.
The psychiatric wings attached to government hospitals, government medical college hospitals, and private hospitals would be covered in the next phase of inspections,” said a senior official from TNSMHA. Sources said that the inspection was ordered after the death of an inmate at one of the private homes in Coimbatore recently, and a few other irregularities were found at de-addiction centres in various districts.
One such inspection was carried out in Coimbatore on Monday. Though senior officials claim this inspection was a routine one, the field-level officials said they were given a checklist to inspect all parameters without fail and asked to submit a report to their head (deputy director of health services) at the district level.
“The state mental health authority has advised de-addiction centres not to admit the patients directly for rehabilitation and insisted on sending them for treatment at hospitals which have ICUs. Also, it is difficult to monitor unregistered centres, and it’s a tall order when accidents and deaths are reported in such places.
So, we have instructed through district collectors that all mental health institutions and de-addiction centres must register with TNSMHA within one month under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017,” said an official attached to TNSMHA.