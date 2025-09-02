Delay in toilet construction at civic school makes students edgy 

TIRUPPUR: The delay in the construction of toilets in the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation-run middle school in Ranganathapuram area has distressed students to such an extent five girl students even quit. Meanwhile, others have to put up with interim arrangements. The public have urged the civic body to speed up the construction work currently underway.

About 500 boys and girls study at this school located in Ward 25.

Currently, work is underway to build a few more toilets for girls and boys students. However, the students have been severely affected as the work has dragged on for three months.

M Kumaresan, a resident of the area, said, "Children from areas including Sirupooluvapatti, Ranganathapuram, Jayalalithaa Nagar, Amarjyothi Garden, Samundi Nagar, Anaipalayam, and Jeeva Nagar study in this school. As the existing toilets are in a very poor condition a complaint was filed with the school administration on behalf of the public. Subsequently, the construction of new toilets began a few months ago. But the work has not yet been completed, causing great difficulty for children. It is not acceptable for a school with more than 500 children to not have adequate toilet facilities."

"Students were allowed to use toilets in nearby homes for a few days. But now the home owners have barred students," said another resident of the area.