Delay in toilet construction at civic school makes students edgy 

TIRUPPUR: The delay in the construction of toilets in the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation-run middle school in Ranganathapuram area has distressed students to such an extent five girl students even quit. Meanwhile, others have to put up with interim arrangements. The public have urged the civic body to speed up the construction work currently underway.
About 500 boys and girls study at this school located in Ward 25.
Currently, work is underway to build a few more toilets for girls and boys students. However, the students have been severely affected as the work has dragged on for three months.
M Kumaresan, a resident of the area, said, "Children from areas including Sirupooluvapatti, Ranganathapuram, Jayalalithaa Nagar, Amarjyothi Garden, Samundi Nagar, Anaipalayam, and Jeeva Nagar study in this school. As the existing toilets are in a very poor condition a complaint was filed with the school administration on behalf of the public. Subsequently, the construction of new toilets began a few months ago. But the work has not yet been completed, causing great difficulty for children. It is not acceptable for a school with more than 500 children to not have adequate toilet facilities."
"Students were allowed to use toilets in nearby homes for a few days. But now the home owners have barred students," said another resident of the area.
The school's headmistress, Latha, said, "We are allowing girls to use the two toilets meant for female teachers at the school. A temporary toilet facility has been provided for male students in the school premises using tin sheets."
"The old toilets at the school were completely damaged and were unusable. The 'bhoomi puja' was performed at the end of May for the construction of new toilets and construction began in early June. Works are nearing completion," she added.
"Five students left school over the lack of functional toilets before the construction began. But no one left the school after the toilet construction work began," she added.
A Thangaraj, AIADMK councillor of Ward 25, said, "Toilets are being constructed at a cost of Rs 27 lakh. The work was slightly delayed by the contractor but it has now been accelerated. Tiling work was carried out on Monday. The toilets will be ready soon."
Corporation Commissioner MP Amit could not be contacted when TNIE tried to contact him over the issue.