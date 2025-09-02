PMK founder to announce decision on his son on September 3

VILLUPURAM: A meeting of the PMK disciplinary committee, regarding action against Anbumani Ramadoss, was held at Thailapuram on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, MLA R Arul said, “Nine members of the disciplinary committee attended today’s meeting. Since Anbumani did not reply to the notice, the administrators have given their decision in a sealed cover. S Ramadoss will announce it on September 3 after the administrative committee meeting.”

Earlier, Ramadoss had appointed his grandson Mukundan, son of Gandhimathi, as the youth wing leader of PMK. Anbumani opposed the appointment publicly on the same stage before leaving. t the PMK general body meeting held under the leadership of Ramadoss in Puducherry on August 17, 16 charges were framed against Anbumani.