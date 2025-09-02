Woman, toddler among three killed as car rams into bus in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Three people, including a woman and her one-year-old daughter, died after they car they were travelling collided with a parked TNSTC government bus near Siruganur in Tiruchy district in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as S Yasoda (31) from Alangulam, and her daughter Anuvanjana, and S Vijay Babu (31) from Virudhunagar.

Police said Yasoda’s husband M Selvakumar works at a private company in Chennai. On Monday, the family was returning to Chennai in a rented car after attending an ear-piercing ceremony in Alangulam. The car was driven by M Joseph (20), a resident of Alangulam village.

While approaching a petrol bunk near Siruganur on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, the car rammed into a stationery government bus that was parked on the roadside. Due to the impact, Yasoda, her daughter Anuvanjana, and their friend Vijay Babu (31) from Virudhunagar died on the spot. Both Joseph and Selvakumar sustained injuries.

Upon information, Siruganur police rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Srirangam Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the same hospital for autopsy. Following this, the police registered a case and are investigating the incident.