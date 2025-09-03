Over 250 detained in Tiruppur for protesting garbage dumping in Mudalipalayam stone quarry

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur city police on Tuesday detained more than 250 people for staging a road blockade against the dumping of garbage in a stone quarry in Mudalipalayam in Tiruppur district.

A large portion of the garbage collected in 60 wards of the Tiruppur Corporation is currently dumped in an abandoned stone quarry in Mudalipalayam, despite opposition from residents.

On Tuesday morning, more than 250 villagers and farmers gathered and engaged in a road blockade near the Puthupalayam bus stop on the Kangeyam-Tiruppur road against the garbage dumping. Due to this, the traffic was affected. The Nallur police and corporation officials held talks with the protesters, who stressed the environmental issues and groundwater contamination.

However, the authorities requested them to call off the protest. The public refused to give up the protest, and an individual tried to set himself on fire.

Following this, the police forcibly removed more than 250 people, including 90 women, who were involved in the protest. The police subsequently locked them up in a private hall there. They were all released on Tuesday evening.

"Garbage disposal operations have been affected by the public protest. However, a peaceful solution will be reached through proper discussions with the public regarding this matter," a senior official of the Tiruppur corporation said.

About 600 to 700 tonnes of garbage is generated from the corporation's wards daily. Out of this, 110 tonnes of garbage is sent to Micro Composting Centres (MCC) daily. Allegedly, around 150 tonnes are sent to recycling projects, and the rest is dumped in the stone quarries.