Three boys, including two brothers, drown in lake at Ranipet’s Thalikkal village

RANIPET: Three boys, including two brothers, drowned in Thangal Eri at Thalikkal village in Sholinghur, Ranipet district, on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the children had returned home after school and later went to the lake to take a bath. When they did not return, their families began searching for them. Relatives spotted their clothes on the bank of the lake and alerted the Kondapalayam police.

The police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Amuthan (10) and Suthan (8), sons of Vijayakanth and Manimekalai, and Ilancheriyan (10), son of Selvaraj and Nagarani.

The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore, for postmortem. Kondapalayam police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) relating to unnatural deaths. Further investigation is under way