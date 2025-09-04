Will reflect the opinion of party cadre in Friday’s presser: AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan

ERODE: I will reflect the opinion of AIADMK cadre at the upcoming press conference on Friday, said AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan in Erode on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, K A Sengottaiyan, MLA for the constituency, said, “At the press conference on Friday, I will speak on my own views and those of the party cadre. I have not invited any of my supporters, so those who wish to can come.”

He then attended a wedding at Perumanallur in the Tiruppur district. When reporters asked him if he had met V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam and whether he was planning to switch parties, he denied the claims, stating that he would answer all their questions on Friday.

It is to be noted that there are rumours that K A Sengottaiyan has a difference of opinion with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, as he has allegedly not been given due importance in party affairs. He is expected to speak about a united AIADMK on Friday.