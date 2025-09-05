EPS cancels farmers’ consultative meeting in Theni after Sengottaiyan’s unity call

THENI: After AIADMK senior leader and former Minister K A Sengottaiyan called for the induction of expelled leaders and for uniting the party, AIADMK General Secretary and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday morning, cancelled the consultative meeting with representatives of farmers’ associations in Theni, which was scheduled to be held at 11 am, citing participation in the party’s high-level committee meeting.

EPS was originally scheduled to participate and interact with representatives of various farmers’ associations in Theni at a private marriage hall in PC Patti at 11 am on Friday.

However, on Thursday night, farmers’ association representatives were allegedly informed by AIADMK office-bearers over the phone that the meeting was cancelled due to EPS’s health reasons. Instead, they were asked to submit their petitions to EPS.

On Friday morning, representatives of various farmers’ associations met Edappadi K Palaniswami at the marriage hall. He wholeheartedly received the petitions from the representatives of the farmers’ association and said that he was in the party’s high-level committee meeting and could not participate in the consultative meeting, according to a representative of the farmers’ association.

Farmers believed that after AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan’s call to EPS to induct expelled leaders and unite the party, EPS had allegedly cancelled the consultative meeting.

However, EPS is likely to address gatherings at Cumbum, Bodinayakanur and Theni on Friday evening.