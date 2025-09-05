Two decades on, Tiruchy still awaits direct train to Bengaluru

TIRUCHY: For nearly two decades, rail passengers in Tiruchy have been pressing for a direct intercity train to Bengaluru, but the demand remains unfulfilled. Currently, the city is connected to Bengaluru by only two trains, neither of which originates from Tiruchy, leaving frequent travelLers dissatisfied. The need, commuters say, is acute during weekends and festive seasons when travel demand spikes. Thousands of IT professionals, students, and pilgrims from Tiruchy and surrounding districts regularly commute to Bengaluru, but face ticket shortages.

A Tiruchy-origin intercity service, they argue, would ease the burden and serve the growing passenger base. As per an RTI reply from the railway department, the Mysuru-Cuddalore-Mysuru Express and the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train via Tiruchy witnessed 120.6% and 96.84% bookings, respectively, during the last three months of 2024. K P Ranga Prasad, an IT professional from Tiruchy, said that the passenger occupancy rate in both the trains is nearly 100% or more than that. While the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express halts at Tiruchy, passengers say its fares are beyond the reach of many.

Similarly, after the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Express (earlier known as Tiruchy-Bengaluru island express) was extended to Cuddalore, Tiruchy commuters have found it harder to secure reservations.