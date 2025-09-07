AI will democratise careers: PTR at VIT convocation

CHENNAI: Minister Palanivel Thiyaga Rajan on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) would fundamentally transform the future of work, shifting the focus of education back towards deep knowledge, ethics, and societal understanding.

Speaking at the 13th annual convocation of VIT Chennai, he said past decades saw engineering graduates move into IT and software, but AI is changing that.

“Machines can already write their own code and automate much of IT work. What we will need are people with expertise in sciences, humanities, law, and ethics - fields that machines cannot replace,” he noted, adding, “Just as the internet democratised knowledge, AI will democratise careers. You will no longer need to master a complex programming language, the machine will do that but the challenge will be to tell it what to do, and to interpret its output responsibly.”

Highlighting educational disparities, he said within India, southern states stand apart from many northern states where children remain outside the school system.

“If India aims at 50% gross enrolment in higher education, it must first ensure near universal elementary education,” he stressed.

On women’s workforce contribution, he pointed out that TN’s economic growth owes much to women’s participation, especially in electronics, footwear, and textiles.

Referring to VIT’s convocation statistics, he noted that while boys outnumber girls overall-with 4,897 boys to 1,682 girls at the graduation level-women surpass men at the research level.

“At the PhD level, out of 113 graduates, 73 are women showing 2:1 ratio. This is a sign of a healthy society,” he said. Earlier, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan declared the convocation open, expressing concern that India’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education stands at only 28%, compared to 60-90% in developed nations.

He urged greater budgetary allocation, noting that India spends barely 3% of its GDP on education. This year, 6,468 UG and PG students and 113 PhD graduates received degrees, while 39 gold medals were awarded.