Madras HC calls for larger bench to resolve governor's discretion in convict release

CHENNAI: Taking into account the contrary views taken by the court on the issue of governor’s discretion to reject the applications for premature release of convicts, a division bench of the Madras High Court has referred the matter for a larger bench to take a decision.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan recently made the reference while hearing a batch of petitions seeking premature release of convicts.

Referring to the governor rejecting the proposal of the state government, counsel for one of the petitioners noted that the governor’s decision to reject the application went against the Supreme Court’s order in AG Perarivalan case which stated that the governor is bound to act by the advice of the council of ministers.

The counsel said that a division bench of the Principal Seat in Chennai, in an order, has said the governor has to go by the cabinet’s decision.