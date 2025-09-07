Madras HC calls for larger bench to resolve governor's discretion in convict release

CHENNAI: Taking into account the contrary views taken by the court on the issue of governor’s discretion to reject the applications for premature release of convicts, a division bench of the Madras High Court has referred the matter for a larger bench to take a decision.
A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan recently made the reference while hearing a batch of petitions seeking premature release of convicts.
Referring to the governor rejecting the proposal of the state government, counsel for one of the petitioners noted that the governor’s decision to reject the application went against the Supreme Court’s order in AG Perarivalan case which stated that the governor is bound to act by the advice of the council of ministers.
The counsel said that a division bench of the Principal Seat in Chennai, in an order, has said the governor has to go by the cabinet’s decision.
However, Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak noted that another division bench of the Madurai Bench has given a contradictory verdict stating that the governor can exercise his discretion and reject a proposal for premature release when the cabinet has not considered the relevant factors.
The division bench of Ramesh and Lakshminarayanan observed that there seems to be an apparent conflict between the views taken by the two division benches and as a bench of equal strength, they are not in a position to ignore the judgment by another bench.
“Hence, we feel it necessary that this issue should be resolved by a larger bench of this court,” the bench said and directed the Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice to constitute a large bench.
The issues to be decided are: whether the governor is bound by the advice given by the council of ministers in matters relating to remission of sentence and premature release, and if he is so bound, under what circumstances does the governor has the discretion to take a view different from the one taken by the council of ministers.