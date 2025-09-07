Pocso awareness programme to be conducted for 90K teachers across TN: Minister Anbil Mahesh

KRISHNAGIRI: With many teaching and non-teaching staff still unaware of the Pocso Act, the School Education Department will conduct training programmes for nearly 90,000 teachers across the state, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Krishnagiri, on Saturday.

After inaugurating a Pocso Act sensitisation programme for private school correspondents and teachers at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, Mahesh said, “Many private school teachers and correspondents are still unaware of Pocso Act, and the School Education Department will conduct awareness programmes across the state for about 90,000 teachers at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. The programme was inaugurated in Krishnagiri and will be held across all districts. School managements should also not fail to report child abuse cases. While the School Education Department helpline 14417 and Childline 1098 exists, awareness programmes will be conducted for the staff.”

When asked if there is a need to amend the Pocso Act as many cases have been filed under the Pocso Act against teachers in recent times, the minister said, "There is no need to amend the Pocso Act as enough provisions exist in the Act’s framework. A teacher died following sexual assault allegations in Karur, and such cases should be properly enquired as per the Act.”