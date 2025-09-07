Rs 1,000 scheme implemented due to our pressure: EPS

DINDIGUL: The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam paying an honorarium of Rs 1,000 to women members was implemented after relentless pressure from AIADMK MLAs in the Assembly, said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Saturday.
Addressing the gathering at a rally at Natham as part of his statewide campaign, the AIADMK leader said, “MK Stalin often talks about offering Urimai Thogai for women, but even this scheme wasn’t implemented immediately.
He didn’t launch the scheme for the welfare of womenfolk only after relentless pressure from AIADMK MLAs inside the TN Assembly. We raised the matter for more than 28 months, and as he left with no choice, implemented the scheme.”
Earlier, in an interaction with businessmen and farmers in Dindigul, Palaniswami blamed drug abuse for increase in crimes across the state.
He said the AIADMK regime under him took strong action against rowdy menace. Illegal drugs and substance abuse are the primary reasons for these crimes.
Harassment and attack on hotel owners too happens because of those who consume narcotic substances. We will end this menace after assuming office, he added.
“We carried kudimaramathu schemes in all waterbodies in TN. Ponds, lakes and tanks were desilted to support farmers. But the present DMK government failed to carry out these works,” he further said.