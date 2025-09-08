9-month-old baby of pavement dwellers goes missing in Salem

SALEM: After a nine-month-old baby was reported missing from Alagapuram, police have stepped up search operations and formed a special team to trace the child. The incident occurred early on September 5.

The missing child’s parents, Madurai (22) and Priya (19), had been staying with five others of their family beneath the Alagapuram bridge for several months, and are engaged in basket weaving for their livelihood.

Police said the family wrapped up their work on the night of September 4. Around 1.30 am on September 5, the parents discovered that the baby was not in the spot where they had been staying. After searching the immediate surroundings and finding no trace of the child, they approached the Fairlands police station to lodge a complaint, and a case was registered.

Officers pointed out that the stretch under the bridge had inadequate lighting, posing difficulties in tracing movements at the time of the incident.

Police have expanded the search and far reviewed footage from nearly 50 CCTV cameras in and around Alagapuram. Police said all possible angles are being investigated, and efforts are being made to gather additional clues from the locality.