AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan boards flight to Delhi to visit Haridwar

COIMBATORE: Amidst the ongoing tussle with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan boarded a flight to Delhi from Coimbatore on Monday. However, he ruled out meeting BJP leaders and said he is visiting the Ram Temple in Haridwar.

Talking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport on Monday morning, he said that he will return on Tuesday after worshipping Lord Ram to get some relaxation. Replying to a query that rumors spread about the AIADMK leader is meeting BJP leader Amit Shah, he said that he is not meeting any BJP leader.

Responding to his stand in uniting all the expelled leaders like O Panneer Selvam and TTV Dhinakaran, into the AIADMK, as none of the AIADMK leaders openly supported him, Sengottaiyan said, "They also did not openly oppose it. In their heart, they wanted a united AIADMK. Only time will give an answer. There is no other aim in my demand other than reuniting the party's expelled leaders."

He also said that he won't give his comments related to the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami's decision to expel him from the party post, since he has announced his decision only for the welfare of the party.

When asked whether senior AIADMK leaders are talking to him, he refused to comment and said, "It's a suspense."