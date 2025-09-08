'BJP didn't incite violence, minorities must be vigilant', says VP Ramalingam

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry BJP president and former MLA VP Ramalingam on Saturday denied Congress' allegations that the BJP instigated violence during recent protests. Speaking at a press meet, Ramalingam said, “The BJP did not incite violence in the protest as claimed by the Congress. We went only up to the distance permitted by the police and conveyed our condemnation to the Congress. Our culture is peaceful. Minority communities must be vigilant. Congress is still trying to mislead them by portraying BJP members as enemies.”

He said the BJP had the distinction of elevating APJ Abdul Kalam, Ram Nath Kovind, and Droupadi Murmu as Presidents of India. “It was the Congress that denied Abdul Kalam the opportunity to become President for a second term and also worked to defeat Ambedkar. The BJP brought the law banning triple talaq to protect Muslim women,” he added.

On alliances, Ramalingam said, “The BJP is in alliance with the NR Congress. In the 2026 elections, the National Democratic Alliance will win, and Rangasamy will again become Chief Minister.”