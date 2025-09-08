Karur cooperative to market nutritious ‘karuppu kavuni’ rice under mullai brand

KARUR: Aiming to promote indigenous grains known for their high nutritional value and health benefits, the cooperative department in Karur has planned to sell the traditional rice variety, ‘karuppu kavuni’ through its department stores under an exclusive brand name, Mullai, through Cooperative Marketing Societies (CMS). A few progressive farmers from Kulithalai in Karur, who are also members of the cooperative society, are cultivating quality karuppu kavuni paddy using organic methods.

They have come forward to sell their produce at a reasonable price. Consequently, officials from the cooperative department have decided to market it through five cooperative department stores in Karur, said P Kandharaja, joint registrar of the cooperative department, Karur.