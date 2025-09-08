Puducherry govt dental college bags 23rd rank in NIRF 2025

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Government Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Gorimedu, has secured the 23rd rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 under the dental colleges category.

The NIRF ranking is released annually by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development to assess higher education and research institutions across India. Rankings are based on parameters such as teaching, learning, research, and public perception in disciplines including engineering, medicine, and management.

Last year, the institution was placed at the 35th position. This year, it has advanced 12 places to 23rd. It is also the only government dental college from South India to figure in the 2025 ranking list.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is also the chairman of the institution, said, “Securing the 23rd position in the NIRF ranking is a proud moment for Puducherry.” He congratulated the principal, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students of the college.

He further said, “With the increase of 125 seats in the dental undergraduate programme from this academic year, students of Puducherry will benefit.”