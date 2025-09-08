Reopen open-air free gym at Race Course, say fitness enthusiasts

COIMBATORE: Fitness enthusiasts have urged the city police to permit entry to an open air free gym, which was shut six months ago after a misunderstanding between two groups over using the gym equipment. The gym had been functioning for over two decades, benefiting the walkers at the Race Course track.

They said they would obey the gym rules once the police provides permission to reopen the gym as it benefits many youths who cannot afford commercial gyms.

V Nelson (56) of Saravanampatti, a regular user of the gym, said, "Over 25 years ago, a few walkers and I pooled in funds to buy dumbbells and other minor gym equipment and began using them near the Cosmopolitan Club. Later, walkers at Race Course used to access the equipment as it was free for use. Until 2022, there were no issues and the gym box was open from 6 am to 9.30 am. After the passing of one of our earlier members, Jabasri, in 2022, some users demanded that the timings be extended till 10 am. There were some practical difficulties in extending the time further."