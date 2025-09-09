AIADMK will soon land in ICU; CM will save it too, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday criticised the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that the AIADMK will soon be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He made the remark while referring to a few recent incidents in which the AIADMK cadre stopped ambulances that tried to navigate the crowd gathered in places where Palaniswami was talking as part of his ongoing campaign across the state. Palaniswami himself had alleged and warned personnel in an ambulance for deliberately trying to “disrupt” his meetings at the behest of the ruling party.

Speaking at the inauguration of new buildings for a hospital in Saidapet, Udhayanidhi said, “I would like to tell the LoP that you are trying to stop ambulances today. However, you do not understand that the Tamil Nadu people will soon create a situation that would take your party in an ambulance. Your organisation will soon be admitted in ICU. Our CM will take the responsibility of saving you as well.”