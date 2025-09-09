AIADMK will soon land in ICU; CM will save it too, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday criticised the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that the AIADMK will soon be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
He made the remark while referring to a few recent incidents in which the AIADMK cadre stopped ambulances that tried to navigate the crowd gathered in places where Palaniswami was talking as part of his ongoing campaign across the state. Palaniswami himself had alleged and warned personnel in an ambulance for deliberately trying to “disrupt” his meetings at the behest of the ruling party.
Speaking at the inauguration of new buildings for a hospital in Saidapet, Udhayanidhi said, “I would like to tell the LoP that you are trying to stop ambulances today. However, you do not understand that the Tamil Nadu people will soon create a situation that would take your party in an ambulance. Your organisation will soon be admitted in ICU. Our CM will take the responsibility of saving you as well.”
At Saidapet, Udhayanidhi inaugurated a government hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 28.75 crore on Monday. The 120-bed hospital is located in a way that will benefit not only the people of Saidapet but also those in surrounding areas, the release quoted the deputy chief minister as saying.
The government is ensuring education and health Medical services are available to all areas. Udhayanidhi said that 208 Urban Health and Wellness Centres were inaugurated by the chief minister. The Chief Minister said that medical services should be provided to the people at their doorsteps during the COVID period, the deputy CM added.
Udhayanidhi on Monday also flagged off the desilting and upgradation works of the Virugambakkam canal, spanning 6.36 km, at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The works to be carried out include desilting, heightening of the retention wall, and installation of fencing.
These improvements will benefit residents of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Annammal Nagar, Nerkundram, Sai Nagar, Tiruvallur Nagar, among other areas, the release added.