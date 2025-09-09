Disabled sex assault victim alleges police inaction, petitions SP

KRISHNAGIRI: A 20-year-old disabled youth near Kaveripattinam, who alleged sexual assault by two men, accused the police of failing to arrest the suspects, and petitioned Krishangiri SP on Monday.
“I have a locomotor disability and I am preparing for the TNPSC exam. On August 27, I went to Krishnagiri for some work and was waiting at the bus stand to return home.
At the time, I spoke to a woman, and one of the suspects, who owns a fancy store near the bus stand, recorded a video of the same and asked for my phone number or he would share the video to the police.
The next day, he called me to the Krishnagiri bus stand and I was taken near the SP office and sexually assaulted. Another suspect who works under the SP also sexually assaulted me,” the complainant said in his petition to SP P Thangadurai.
On August 29, the complainant met Krishnagiri DSP C Murali and lodged a complaint. While the Krishnagiri Town police began an inquiry, some DMK cadre allegedly formed a ‘khap panchayat’ to withdraw the complaint, and the police refused to take action, the victim said in his petition. Krishnagiri Maatruthiranali Sevai Sangam condemned the issue, accompanied the petitioner and urged the police to arrest the accused without any political bias.
SP Thangadurai told TNIE, “Following the complaint, a case was filed against two unknown persons under four BNS sections. At the time of complaint, the suspects were unknown, and later, police identified them and are investigating.”
Bargur MLA and Krishnagiri DMK East district secretary D Mathiazhagan told TNIE that the party will not support illegal activities, and the police will do their work.