Disabled sex assault victim alleges police inaction, petitions SP

KRISHNAGIRI: A 20-year-old disabled youth near Kaveripattinam, who alleged sexual assault by two men, accused the police of failing to arrest the suspects, and petitioned Krishangiri SP on Monday.

“I have a locomotor disability and I am preparing for the TNPSC exam. On August 27, I went to Krishnagiri for some work and was waiting at the bus stand to return home.

At the time, I spoke to a woman, and one of the suspects, who owns a fancy store near the bus stand, recorded a video of the same and asked for my phone number or he would share the video to the police.

The next day, he called me to the Krishnagiri bus stand and I was taken near the SP office and sexually assaulted. Another suspect who works under the SP also sexually assaulted me,” the complainant said in his petition to SP P Thangadurai.