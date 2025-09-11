500 days on, CB-CID yet to crack Nellai Congress leader’s death case

TIRUNELVELI: Nearly 500 days have passed since Congress’s Tirunelveli East district president KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh was found dead in a farm, but CB-CID is yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Sources said the agency has not even concluded if Jayakumar was murdered or died by suicide.

According to sources, Jayakumar went missing on May 2, 2024, and his charred body was found on May 4 in his farm at Karaisuthuputhur. A metal string was found around the body along with a cement slab and a steel scrubber was stuffed in his mouth. The Uvari police registered a case of “suspicious death” and SP N Silambarasan formed 10 special teams to investigate.

Days before his death, Jayakumar had purportedly written a ‘dying declaration’ and a letter alleging threat to his life from individuals who owed him money. The letter also mentioned names of several politicians and acquaintances, many of whom were later questioned.