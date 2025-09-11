500 days on, CB-CID yet to crack Nellai Congress leader’s death case

TIRUNELVELI: Nearly 500 days have passed since Congress’s Tirunelveli East district president KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh was found dead in a farm, but CB-CID is yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Sources said the agency has not even concluded if Jayakumar was murdered or died by suicide.
According to sources, Jayakumar went missing on May 2, 2024, and his charred body was found on May 4 in his farm at Karaisuthuputhur. A metal string was found around the body along with a cement slab and a steel scrubber was stuffed in his mouth. The Uvari police registered a case of “suspicious death” and SP N Silambarasan formed 10 special teams to investigate.
Days before his death, Jayakumar had purportedly written a ‘dying declaration’ and a letter alleging threat to his life from individuals who owed him money. The letter also mentioned names of several politicians and acquaintances, many of whom were later questioned.
The probe was transferred to the CB-CID on May 23, 2024. A team led by ASP R Sankar and investigation officer R Ulagarani took charge. They questioned Jayakumar’s family, associates and others.
Despite holding several inquiries, the police allegedly could not find any leads. CCTV footage from the area gave no useful clues. It is unclear if CB-CID has determined if Jayakumar’s death was a murder or suicide. Police officers had told media that it was a suicide. However, Congress leaders claim he was murdered. When contacted, Congress Tirunelveli Corporation unit president K Sankarapandian said his party was mounting pressure on the CB-CID.
TNIE could not get a comment from Ulagarani. Inspector General of Police, CB-CID, TS Anbu said, “We continue to inquire into Jayakumar’s case.”