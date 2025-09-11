Double murder in Kallakurichi; husband beheads wife, another man

KALLAKURICHI: A gruesome double murder shocked residents of Malaikottalam village in Kallakurichi district after the beheaded bodies of a man and woman were discovered on the terrace of a house, early on Thursday.

According to police, a 43 years-old man, K Kolanji, a local resident who lived with his second wife, Lakshmi and three daughters had killed his wife and another man named Thangaraj from the village. The two killed were suspected to be in an an extra marital relationship.

Villagers alerted police after discovering the two headless bodies lying on the terrace where Kolanji resided. Police rushed to the spot, recovered the remains, and sent them to Kallakurichi government hospital for postmortem.

Based on preliminary enquiries police said that Kolanji had earlier confronted his wife about her alleged relationship with Thangaraj. The murder appeared to be motivated by this issue, the police added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether Kolanji or others were involved in the brutal killings. Meanwhile, sources said that Kolanji had surrendered at Vellore central prison on Thursday.