TVK gets nod to roll out Vijay’s poll rally in Tiruchy, accepts 23 conditions

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy city police have granted permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's election campaign launch from Tiruchy's Marakkadai on September 13, albeit with a 23-point list of conditions calling for upholding law and order, smooth traffic and public safety. The TVK, it has been learnt, has accepted the conditions.
According to the police order, the campaign is scheduled between 10.35 am and 11.00 am, with all participants required to reach the venue by 9.35 am owing to the “heavy pedestrian and commercial activity” in the locality.
Vijay, who is TVK president, is scheduled to arrive by road from Chennai, entering Tiruchy via the TVS Tollgate, proceeding through the head post office roundabout, Melapudur, Palakkarai roundabout, before reaching the MGR statue at Marakkadai.
The police have explicitly barred any roadshow or reception en route. Further, campaign vehicles have been limited to the leader's vehicle followed by only five others. Party functionaries are prohibited from walking or riding two-wheelers or four-wheelers in procession.
A TVK member on the conditional permission for its campaign said, "While many of the restrictions seem excessive and reflect the administration's hesitation towards our growing party, we have chosen to abide by them in full, because our priority is to reach the people without giving room for the authorities to cite law and order as an excuse to block us."
Meanwhile, responding to Vijay's allegation that the ruling DMK was obstructing his campaign, Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru told media persons, "When it (campaign venue) is a place that causes inconvenience to the public, permission is correctly denied, be it the ruling party or the Opposition. Why would we go and create hurdles for his (Vijay’s) party?"
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also said that permission is accorded based on avoiding inconvenience to the public. "The police assess which venues cause least disruption. There is no intention to block anyone's campaign," the minister told media persons.
The order also calls for parking arrangements to be made by the organisers without disrupting public transportation. Firecrackers, musical bands and weapons have been banned, while granting permission for usage of only box-type loudspeakers at a permissible volume.
The organisers have been instructed to provide drinking water, first aid, ambulance and firefighting equipment at the venue, besides deploying adequate volunteers to assist the police with crowd management. Pregnant women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities should be discouraged from attending the campaign, and any damage to public or private property will be the organisers' responsibility, the order stated.
Campaigners are also barred from climbing on buildings, electric poles, transformers or grille, and they must disperse peacefully after the event, it added.