TVK gets nod to roll out Vijay’s poll rally in Tiruchy, accepts 23 conditions

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy city police have granted permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay's election campaign launch from Tiruchy's Marakkadai on September 13, albeit with a 23-point list of conditions calling for upholding law and order, smooth traffic and public safety. The TVK, it has been learnt, has accepted the conditions.

According to the police order, the campaign is scheduled between 10.35 am and 11.00 am, with all participants required to reach the venue by 9.35 am owing to the “heavy pedestrian and commercial activity” in the locality.

Vijay, who is TVK president, is scheduled to arrive by road from Chennai, entering Tiruchy via the TVS Tollgate, proceeding through the head post office roundabout, Melapudur, Palakkarai roundabout, before reaching the MGR statue at Marakkadai.

The police have explicitly barred any roadshow or reception en route. Further, campaign vehicles have been limited to the leader's vehicle followed by only five others. Party functionaries are prohibited from walking or riding two-wheelers or four-wheelers in procession.