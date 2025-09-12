CM Stalin must hold talks with Pinarayi Vijayan on Nallaru project, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to hold talks with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the long-pending farmers’ demand of implementing the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru project.

He was addressing a gathering as part of his ‘Makkalai Kappom Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign in Madathukulam. Palaniswami said since Stalin is always saying the INDIA bloc is focused on people’s welfare, he should speak with the CPM-led government (also part of the bloc) and solve the long-pending demand of farmers in Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

“During the AIADMK regime, we held talks with the Kerala CM and officials concerned regarding implementing the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru project. However, the proposal was shelved soon after the DMK came to power. Water is essential for farming, and once the AIADMK comes to power, the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru scheme will be implemented,” said Palaniswami.

The former CM also accused the DMK government for not taking any steps to control the hike in prices of essentials, which, he alleged, skyrocketed during the DMK regime.

“Soon after the price of copra fell, we spoke to the union government and were given a fair price per kg of copra and also allotted 100 acres of land for the central coconut development board and research centre. The AIADMK regime also allowed the usage of water from Tirumoorthy dam for irrigation.

However, it was also stopped during the DMK rule,” recalled EPS. Palaniswami also announced that, once AIADMK comes to power, they will construct concrete houses for newly-married Arunthathiyar couples who want to live separately, distribute silk sarees and dhotis, revive the Thalikku Thangam scheme, resume giving free laptops to students, set up 4,000 Amma Clinics and provide financial assistance to women to buy scooters.