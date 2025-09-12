Panchayat president in Tiruppur ‘murders’ social activist over road project

COIMBATORE: The Mangalam police have arrested the chairperson of Samalapuram Town Panchayat in Tiruppur for allegedly murdering a social activist by ramming a car on the latter’s bike on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as C Palanisamy (60). The deceased Palanisamy (57) of Karukampalayam in Samalapuram was a social activist.

Police said Palanisamy rode his bike on Samalapuram-Karnampet road on Wednesday evening. As he was nearing Karukampalayam government primary school, a car coming from behind hit his bike and sped away. Palanisamy died on the spot. Mangalam police rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry.

Police later learned that the car belonged to C Palanisamy. It was also revealed that he was driving the car during the incident. They secured him on Wednesday night and arrested him on Thursday on murder charges.

According to police, the activist levelled a fund misappropriation allegation against the town panchayat in a road project and took the issue to the district collector in a petition. Subsequently, the road work was suspended. Upset over the developments, the panchayat chairperson allegedly caused the accident under the influence of alcohol.