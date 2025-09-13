Big crane runs amok, kills two in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: A huge crane ran over a 19-year-old college student and a biker standing on the road, killing them on the spot, after the driver of the vehicle lost control of it due to a suspected brake failure in Kanniyakumari on Friday evening.

The deceased, identified as A Sabari, a catering college first-year student, and N Mohamed Shan (37), a TVK functionary, were mowed down by the vehicle on the main road near the Kanniyakumari railway station around 5pm.

According to sources, the crane was coming from the Vivekanandapuram-Kanniyakumari road when the driver lost control and crashed it through several vehicles and injured a few onlookers before crushing the two victims to death. It finally hit a compound wall and came to a halt.

Crane driver C Ganapathy (49) of Pottayadi, who was also injured, has been arrested for negligence. His blood samples have been sent for test to find out if he was under the influence of alcohol, police said. Seeing the crane running over people, passersby informed Kanniyakumari police.