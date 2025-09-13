Helpline for Tamils stranded in Nepal

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed officials to take measures to ensure the safe return of Tamils stranded in Nepal due to the prevailing unrest there. According to a statement, a 24x7 control room has been established at Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi, to coordinate relief efforts.

According to sources, 116 Tamils who had gone to Nepal on tour safely returned to India on Thursday. The government has urged those stranded in the Himalayan nation to contact these numbers: Phone: 011-24193300, Mobile/WhatsApp: 9289516712