Probe into graft charge against staff underway: CMCH Dean

COIMBATORE: Following a row of complaints about bribes being demanded at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the hospital management on Friday clarified that they have been investigating the bribery charges and necessary measures are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Responding to queries about the petition lodged by a woman to the CM helpline recently, Dean Dr M Geethanjali said, "The woman petitioner in her complaint alleged that her 63-year-old father, who was admitted to CMCH with haematemesis and seizure, was shifted to the MM1 ward from the emergency ward on August 25. She accused the doctors and staff nurses of not responding properly. She also alleged that the scan results were delayed, and temporary staff appointed by the private firm demanded a bribe for transporting the patient." The CM helpline on September 3 ordered the dean to get an explanation within three days from the concerned departments and staff.

When enquired, Geethanjali said that the patient had various health issues, including diabetes and heart ailments. Additionally, the patient had not been regularly taking prescribed medications and had a smoking and drinking habit. "The patient was admitted to the hospital with severe symptoms such as haematemesis, high blood pressure, and loss of consciousness. In accordance with medical protocols, all necessary treatment was given and there was no negligence," she added.