Set up panel to address grievances of trans students doing med courses: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered Dr MGR Medical University to constitute a committee to address the grievances of transgender students pursuing medical courses.
The order was passed by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while disposing of a petition filed by a transgender MBBS student seeking a direction to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College to hand over the original certificates which were withheld allegedly demanding excess fee.
The petitioner had also prayed for the court to order the university to constitute a committee to look into transgender students’ issues.
“The sixth respondent (VC of the university) is directed to constitute a committee at the university level as per Rule 10 (8) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020 issued by the GoI within a period of 12 weeks from the receipt of the copy of the order,” the judge said in the recent order.
Referring to the submission of the college that it was ready to waive the fees arrears, if any, and return the certificates, the judge directed the petitioner to approach the college within one week from the date of receipt of the copy of the order and the college shall return all the original educational certificates and documents forthwith by waiving the arrears of the fees.
The judge observed that the college ought not to have withheld the certificates as they are “valuable property” of every student.
The petition was filed by D Vignesh, of Vellore, praying for orders to the medical college in Perambalur, to issue the certificates of compulsory rotating medical internship, attempt certificate, transfer certificate and course cum conduct certificate. The student also sought the court to declare the excessive fee demanded by the institution as illegal as the entire fees for the final year had been paid.