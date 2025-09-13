Set up panel to address grievances of trans students doing med courses: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered Dr MGR Medical University to constitute a committee to address the grievances of transgender students pursuing medical courses.

The order was passed by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while disposing of a petition filed by a transgender MBBS student seeking a direction to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College to hand over the original certificates which were withheld allegedly demanding excess fee.

The petitioner had also prayed for the court to order the university to constitute a committee to look into transgender students’ issues.

“The sixth respondent (VC of the university) is directed to constitute a committee at the university level as per Rule 10 (8) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020 issued by the GoI within a period of 12 weeks from the receipt of the copy of the order,” the judge said in the recent order.