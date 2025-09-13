Stalin apathetic to plight of Tiruppur knitwear sector, says Edappadi

TIRUPPUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami trained his guns on Chief Minister MK Stalin during his ongoing statewide campaign tour in Tiruppur on Friday.

He alleged Chief Minister MK Stalin has not taken necessary steps to secure Tiruppur’s knitwear sector from the impact of the US tariff hike. He also claimed the ruling party, DMK, is misleading the public by making grand announcements on foreign investments.

“The CM is going abroad to attract business investments. He has made five trips so far, but to no avail. About 50% of Tiruppur’s knitwear sector has been severely affected by the US tariff hike. A large number of workers have been affected. The state government and the Chief Minister have not taken any action to address this,” Palaniswami said in Tiruppur on Friday while speaking among the cadres and the public.

“Our 39 MPs have not taken any action in this regard; they remain silent. Instead of going abroad to attract business investments, the Chief Minister should protect industries in Tamil Nadu. Other states are competing to take the knitwear industry to their states. The CM is not concerned,” Palaniswami added.

He further said the people are being hoodwinked by government announcements on investments from overseas.