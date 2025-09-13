Stalin apathetic to plight of Tiruppur knitwear sector, says Edappadi

TIRUPPUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami trained his guns on Chief Minister MK Stalin during his ongoing statewide campaign tour in Tiruppur on Friday.
He alleged Chief Minister MK Stalin has not taken necessary steps to secure Tiruppur’s knitwear sector from the impact of the US tariff hike. He also claimed the ruling party, DMK, is misleading the public by making grand announcements on foreign investments.
“The CM is going abroad to attract business investments. He has made five trips so far, but to no avail. About 50% of Tiruppur’s knitwear sector has been severely affected by the US tariff hike. A large number of workers have been affected. The state government and the Chief Minister have not taken any action to address this,” Palaniswami said in Tiruppur on Friday while speaking among the cadres and the public.
“Our 39 MPs have not taken any action in this regard; they remain silent. Instead of going abroad to attract business investments, the Chief Minister should protect industries in Tamil Nadu. Other states are competing to take the knitwear industry to their states. The CM is not concerned,” Palaniswami added.
He further said the people are being hoodwinked by government announcements on investments from overseas.
“The DMK claims that 922 MoUs have been signed so far, and business investments worth around Rs 10.5 lakh crore have been brought in. It also claims that this will provide employment to 37 lakh people. Further, the DMK claims that 77% of MoUs signed so far have been fulfilled. Accordingly, about 25 lakh people should have got jobs by now but no one got one. Already unemployment is rife in the industrial sector. There is no job security,” he added.
During his meeting with industry leaders and farmers in Tiruppur on Friday morning, Palaniswami said the second phase of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project will be implemented once the AIADMK comes to power. He campaigned in Tiruppur North, South, and Palladam constituencies on Friday evening.
Enough time for next move, says Sengottaiyan
AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan who was removed from party posts recently refused to divulge the likely action he might take amid the strained ties with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Responding to a question from reporters about his next steps, Sengottaiyan said on Friday, “There is still time to take next steps.”
Sengottaiyan, who is the Gobichettipalayam MLA, met reporters as he arrived to participate in a function at Gobichettipalayam on Friday. Though reporters asked him various questions, he spoke only a few words and left. Sengottaiyan was relieved from the post of party’s organisation secretary and secretary of its Erode Suburban (West) district unit on September 6 following his demand to induct expelled leaders. He had also set a 10-day deadline to Palaniswami to initiate preliminary proceedings on the same.