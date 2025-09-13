Youth held for harassing woman bike taxi driver in TN

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested for sexually harassing a woman, working as a bike taxi driver. The police also seized his cellphone used during the offence.

The suspect, Imran of Aminjikarai, booked the ride through a ride-hailing app on Thursday afternoon, claiming that the ride was for his mother.

But Imran himself turned up when the 31-year-old woman rider reached the spot, and asked her to drop him in his college at Arumbakkam MMDA, the Arumbakkam police said.

On the way Imran started talking on the phone using words having sexual undertones and harassed the woman.

When the woman stopped the bike at Armbakkam, Imran fled the scene after people gathered around them. Following probe, Imran was arrested and was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.