Aadhaar details mismatch: Magalir Urimai Thogai aid wrongly transferred to UP woman

COIMBATORE: After the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai aid was allegedly transferred to a woman in Uttar Pradesh instead of a beneficiary from a village near Kinathukkadavu for two years, Coimbatore district administration officials have initiated an inquiry.

Officials said that a mistake in the bank account number linked to the beneficiary's Aadhaar number led to the confusion. The beneficiary, R Maheshwari (50) from Kondampatti, said the monthly aid of Rs 1,000 monthly was credited to the UP woman’s account for two years.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai has seen an increase in the number of applicants, and it has been part of the camps organised under the Ungaludan Stalin initiative.

"I applied for the Magalir Urimai Thogai aid two years ago. When I didn't receive the funds, I assumed my application was rejected. Recently, I submitted a petition at the Ungaludan Stalin camp to have my name added to the scheme again. After reviewing my petition, officials informed me that I was already registered for the scheme and the grant was being sent to a bank account. Upon checking, I realized that my Aadhaar details had been linked to a different bank account belonging to a person from Uttar Pradesh. The grant has been deposited into that person's account for the last two years. Unfortunately, bank officials have not properly addressed my inquiries. I have filed a complaint with the authorities overseeing the scheme at the Pollachi sub-collector's office on Thursday," Maheshwari said.