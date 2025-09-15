All-party meet in Tindivanam seeks arrests in municipal staff humiliation case

The resolution passed at the meeting urged the District Superintendent of Police to act without further delay and arrest all those named in the FIR- Ramya Raja, Marur Raja, Ravichandran, Kamaraj, Billa Selvam, and others, while also ensuring strict action to prevent recurrence of such incidents. However, the accused have not been arrested even after ten days, prompting anger among opposition parties.

Activists including Kalvimani, Boopalan, Villupuram MP Ravikumar, district secretaries and party cadres attended the meeting.

The Tindivanam police registered a case on September 3 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Sections 191(2), 296(b), 351(2), 133 along with charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 — Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), and 3(2)(va).

The incident had sparked statewide outrage of recent.