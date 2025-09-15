Public property damaged during TVK’s campaign

TIRUCHY: Actor Vijay’s rally in Tiruchy on Saturday drew a huge crowd, which left public property damaged.

The boys’ toilet of Syed Murtuza Thagaisal Higher Secondary School in Marakadai, near the spot where Vijay addressed a gathering, was damaged as TVK cadre climbed on its asbestos roof. The sheet broke, crashing on to pipes, sinks and left the facility unusable.

School sources told TNIE the extent of damage was considerable. Though the school was closed, crowds scaled the tall gates and entered the premises, they said. Some also climbed trees inside the campus. “The asbestos sheets collapsed after scores of people climbed on them, which broke the pipes and sinks. Thankfully, the classrooms were locked,” a staff member said.

Right from the Tiruchy airport, where Vijay first landed, up to Marakadai, hand rail was broken in the roundabout. Several metal barricades that were placed near TVS tollgate collapsed under the pressure of fans climbing over them, sources said.

Expressing his displeasure, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “A nation and city are built with taxpayers’ money. Political activity should never inconvenience the public.”