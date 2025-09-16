28-year-old mechanic hacked to death by his girlfriend's brothers in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 28-year-old mechanic, K Vairamuthu, from Adiyamangalam village in the district, was murdered on Monday night, allegedly due to his decade-long relationship with K Malini, 26, which her family opposed.
Six people, including Malini’s two brothers, attacked Vairamuthu with sickles while he was returning home after dropping her at the Mayiladuthurai bus stand.
She had boarded a bus to Chennai for work.
The victim was injured with a cut on the left side of the neck and a cut on both wrists. He was rushed to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, but succumbed to the injuries on the way.
According to police, Vairamuthu and Malini both belong to SC community.
Malini’s family opposed their relationship, and following complaints from Malini’s family, the police summoned Vairamuthu and Malini’s family earlier this week.
During the inquiry, Malini confirmed her decision to marry Vairamuthu, after which her family gave a written statement that they wouldn’t interfere with her or her marriage.
District Superintendent of Police G Stalin and senior officials inspected the scene after the incident and initiated an investigation.
The murder sparked widespread protests. More than 100 people, including members of CPI(M), DYFI, VCK, relatives of the victim, and Malini, staged road blockades near the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and at the bus stand.
Malini’s mother, K Vijaya, belongs to the BC community, and she allegedly opposed the relationship and their marriage. Protesters said the murder should be considered as an honour killing case.
They demanded that all the accused be arrested, a case be registered against Vijaya under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and compensation be provided to Vairamuthu’s family.
Vairamuthu’s family and the protestors said they would refuse to receive his body from the Mayiladuthurai GH, until their demands are met.
Based on a complaint from Vairamuthu’s mother, the police registered a case against Malini’s brothers and other accused individuals. Three were arrested, while four special teams were formed to trace the remaining accused, including Malini’s brothers.