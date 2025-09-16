Mayiladuthurai: 28-year-old hacked to death by girlfriend's brothers in alleged honour killing

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 28-year-old mechanic, K Vairamuthu, from Adiyamangalam village in the district, was murdered on Monday night, allegedly due to his decade-long relationship with K Malini, 26, which her family opposed.

Six people, including Malini’s two brothers, attacked Vairamuthu with sickles while he was returning home after dropping her at the Mayiladuthurai bus stand.

She had boarded a bus to Chennai for work.

The victim was injured with a cut on the left side of the neck and a cut on both wrists. He was rushed to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, but succumbed to the injuries on the way.

According to the police, Vairamuthu and Malini both belong to SC community.

Malini’s family opposed the relationship, and after their complaint, the police had summoned Vairamuthu and her relatives earlier this week.