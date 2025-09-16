Minor son of constable kills father’s partner, search on

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thalamuthunagar police are on the lookout for two minors, including the son of a police constable, for allegedly killing the latter’s partner on Monday.

A constable attached to SIPCOT police station and R Sakthi Maheswari (37) were in an extramarital relationship. The constable’s family had warned Maheswari, who was also married with two children, not to speak to him.

But the two allegedly continued with their relationship. On Monday, the minor son of the constable, along with a friend, entered Maheswari’s house and allegedly hacked her to death. Police shifted the body to Thoothukudi medical college for post-mortem. A case has been registered.